Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 244,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 66.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 33,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.55. 174,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

