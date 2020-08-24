Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $209.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.