Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,656. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

