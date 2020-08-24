Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 285,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.