Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,097,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,397 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. 144,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

