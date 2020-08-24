Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $290.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

