Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,562. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.