Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $263,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 256.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 271,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 195,739 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 249,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

WFC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 847,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

