Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $152.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

