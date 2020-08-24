Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,100 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Metlife by 12.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Metlife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,555. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

