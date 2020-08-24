Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 0.6% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $222,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.84. 119,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.