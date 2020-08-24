Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $766.32. 7,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

