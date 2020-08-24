Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 429.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

PYPL stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.66. 186,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

