Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.76.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.36. The company had a trading volume of 164,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock valued at $143,843,531. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

