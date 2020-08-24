Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 78.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $11.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,948. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

