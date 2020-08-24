Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 81.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,584.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,509.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,381.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,597.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

