Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.65. 19,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.59 and its 200-day moving average is $246.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.