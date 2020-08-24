Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,129 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $255.53. 8,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

