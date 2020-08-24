Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 4,909 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.