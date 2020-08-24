Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.76.

NYSE:PANW opened at $269.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

