Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $14.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $37,113.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,783,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,776,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 35,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $456,250.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,214,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,254,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,117 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,358,000 after acquiring an additional 301,172,900 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,519,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,569,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after buying an additional 1,202,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown University lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,928,000 after buying an additional 160,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,316,000 after buying an additional 1,544,038 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

