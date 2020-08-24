Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.83

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.83 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 8980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

Several research firms have commented on OC. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

