Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $14.75

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.75 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.26.

OVV opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

