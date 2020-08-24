Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $18.77 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.29 or 0.05665403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014284 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

