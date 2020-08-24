Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 8.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 269,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

