Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 58,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.72. 188,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

