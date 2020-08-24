Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 96,129 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,129 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $283.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,249,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $282.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

