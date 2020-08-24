Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,545 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $138.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.