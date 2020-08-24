Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,555 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

NYSE MA traded up $4.77 on Monday, hitting $341.87. 92,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.38 and a 200-day moving average of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

