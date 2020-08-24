Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,768 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $127.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

