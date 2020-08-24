Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,157 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $285.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,866. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.