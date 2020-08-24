Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 31,602 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,602 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.38. 283,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,470,726. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.29, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

