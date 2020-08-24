Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 30,172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

XOM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 451,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,078. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

