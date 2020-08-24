Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.15. 29,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $429.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

