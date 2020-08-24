Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 158,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,778 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 700,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

