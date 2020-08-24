Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,457 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in American Express by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,977,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

