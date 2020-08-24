Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,546. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

