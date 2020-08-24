Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.38. The stock had a trading volume of 600,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

