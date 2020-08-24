Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 462,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 2.42% of Navigator worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Navigator by 60.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,805. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $516.40 million, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

