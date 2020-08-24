Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

USB traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 161,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,063. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

