Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2,611.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,918 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,260 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,620,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 242,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511,994. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

