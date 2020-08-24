Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average is $189.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

