Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,432. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

