Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.46 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 383,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

