Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $26.42 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,313 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.37. 95,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

