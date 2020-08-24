Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $19.83 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $487.41. 98,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BofA Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,033 shares of company stock valued at $116,444,190 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

