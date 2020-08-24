Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.64. 29,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

