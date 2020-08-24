Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 64,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

