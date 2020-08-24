Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

