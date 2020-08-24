Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.58 on Monday, hitting $1,588.00. 31,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,597.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,509.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,381.76. The company has a market cap of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.